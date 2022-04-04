Billy Crystal to throw first pitch on Yankees opening day

Watch CBS News

NEW YORK - "Mr. Saturday Night" is going to be on the mound for opening day. 

The Yankees announced Monday that Billy Crystal will throw out the first pitch when the Yankees begin their season Thursday. 

They'll play the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium at 1:05 p.m. 

A giant American flag will be unfurled on the field by Yankees season ticket holders prior to the national anthem. 

