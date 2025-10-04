Yankees ALDS roster set for series with Blue Jays. Here's the schedule and how to watch.

The New York Yankees' attempt at a second consecutive trip to the World Series continues with the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

New York announced one change to its postseason roster for the ALDS after shutting out the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the MLB Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees added righty pitcher Luis Gil to the roster after announcing him as their starter for Game 1 Saturday in Toronto. The team swapped out righty reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to make room for Gil.

The Blue Jays, who won the American League East, announced righty Kevin Gausman as their Game 1 starter.

Yankees-Blue Jays ALDS schedule and how to watch

The Yankees and Blue Jays are playing a best-of-five series. The winner advances to the American League Championship Series against either the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers.

Here is the ALDS schedule and broadcast information for each game:

Game 1

When: Saturday, Oct. 4

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 2

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

TV: FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 3

When: Tuesday, Oct. 7

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

TV: FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 8:08 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, Oct. 8

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

TV: FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 7:08 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Friday, Oct. 10

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 8:08 p.m.

New York Yankees ALDS roster

Here's the Yankees' 26-man roster for the Division Series:

Pitchers:

David Bednar

Paul Blackburn

Fernando Cruz

Camilo Doval

Max Fried

Luis Gil

Tim Hill

Carlos Rodon

Cam Schittler

Will Warren

Luke Weaver

Devin Williams

Catchers:

J.C. Escarra

Austin Wells

Infielders:

Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Paul Goldschmidt

Ryan McMahon

Anthony Volpe

Outfielders:

Jasson Dominguez

Trent Grisham

Aaron Judge

Giancarlo Stanton

Utility:

Cody Bellinger

Jose Caballero

Ben Rice

Amed Rosario

Toronto Blue Jays ALDS roster

Pitchers:

Shane Bieber

Justin Bruihl

Seranthony Dominguez

Braydon Fisher

Mason Fluharty

Kevin Gausman

Jeff Hoffman

Eric Lauer

Brendon Little

Tommy Nance

Yariel Rodriguez

Louis Varland

Trey Yesavage

Catchers:

Tyler Heineman

Alejandro Kirk

Infielders:

Addison Barger

Ernie Clement

Andres Gimenez

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Outfielders:

Nathan Lukes

Anthony Santander

Davis Schneider

George Springer

Myles Straw

Daulton Varsho