Yankees ALDS roster set for series with Blue Jays. Here's the schedule and how to watch.
The New York Yankees' attempt at a second consecutive trip to the World Series continues with the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
New York announced one change to its postseason roster for the ALDS after shutting out the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the MLB Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees added righty pitcher Luis Gil to the roster after announcing him as their starter for Game 1 Saturday in Toronto. The team swapped out righty reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to make room for Gil.
The Blue Jays, who won the American League East, announced righty Kevin Gausman as their Game 1 starter.
Yankees-Blue Jays ALDS schedule and how to watch
The Yankees and Blue Jays are playing a best-of-five series. The winner advances to the American League Championship Series against either the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers.
Here is the ALDS schedule and broadcast information for each game:
Game 1
When: Saturday, Oct. 4
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
TV: FOX
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio
First pitch: 4:08 p.m. ET
Game 2
When: Sunday, Oct. 5
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
TV: FS1
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio
First pitch: 4:08 p.m. ET
Game 3
When: Tuesday, Oct. 7
Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York
TV: FS1
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio
First pitch: 8:08 p.m.
Game 4 (if necessary)
When: Wednesday, Oct. 8
Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York
TV: FS1
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio
First pitch: 7:08 p.m.
Game 5 (if necessary)
When: Friday, Oct. 10
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada
TV: FOX
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio
First pitch: 8:08 p.m.
New York Yankees ALDS roster
Here's the Yankees' 26-man roster for the Division Series:
Pitchers:
- David Bednar
- Paul Blackburn
- Fernando Cruz
- Camilo Doval
- Max Fried
- Luis Gil
- Tim Hill
- Carlos Rodon
- Cam Schittler
- Will Warren
- Luke Weaver
- Devin Williams
Catchers:
- J.C. Escarra
- Austin Wells
Infielders:
- Jazz Chisholm Jr.
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Ryan McMahon
- Anthony Volpe
Outfielders:
- Jasson Dominguez
- Trent Grisham
- Aaron Judge
- Giancarlo Stanton
Utility:
- Cody Bellinger
- Jose Caballero
- Ben Rice
- Amed Rosario
Toronto Blue Jays ALDS roster
Pitchers:
- Shane Bieber
- Justin Bruihl
- Seranthony Dominguez
- Braydon Fisher
- Mason Fluharty
- Kevin Gausman
- Jeff Hoffman
- Eric Lauer
- Brendon Little
- Tommy Nance
- Yariel Rodriguez
- Louis Varland
- Trey Yesavage
Catchers:
- Tyler Heineman
- Alejandro Kirk
Infielders:
- Addison Barger
- Ernie Clement
- Andres Gimenez
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Outfielders:
- Nathan Lukes
- Anthony Santander
- Davis Schneider
- George Springer
- Myles Straw
- Daulton Varsho