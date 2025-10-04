Watch CBS News
Yankees ALDS roster set for series with Blue Jays. Here's the schedule and how to watch.

Yankees top Red Sox to win AL Wild Card Series, advance to Division Series
Yankees top Red Sox to win AL Wild Card Series, advance to Division Series 03:25

The New York Yankees' attempt at a second consecutive trip to the World Series continues with the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

New York announced one change to its postseason roster for the ALDS after shutting out the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the MLB Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium. 

The Yankees added righty pitcher Luis Gil to the roster after announcing him as their starter for Game 1 Saturday in Toronto. The team swapped out righty reliever Mark Leiter Jr. to make room for Gil. 

The Blue Jays, who won the American League East, announced righty Kevin Gausman as their Game 1 starter. 

Yankees-Blue Jays ALDS schedule and how to watch

The Yankees and Blue Jays are playing a best-of-five series. The winner advances to the American League Championship Series against either the Seattle Mariners or Detroit Tigers. 

Here is the ALDS schedule and broadcast information for each game: 

Game 1

When: Saturday, Oct. 4

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 2

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

TV: FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 4:08 p.m. ET

Game 3

When: Tuesday, Oct. 7

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

TV: FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 8:08 p.m.

Game 4 (if necessary)

When: Wednesday, Oct. 8

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

TV: FS1

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 7:08 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary)

When: Friday, Oct. 10

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio

First pitch: 8:08 p.m. 

New York Yankees ALDS roster

Here's the Yankees' 26-man roster for the Division Series:

Pitchers:

  • David Bednar
  • Paul Blackburn
  • Fernando Cruz
  • Camilo Doval
  • Max Fried
  • Luis Gil
  • Tim Hill
  • Carlos Rodon
  • Cam Schittler
  • Will Warren
  • Luke Weaver
  • Devin Williams

Catchers:

  • J.C. Escarra
  • Austin Wells

Infielders:

  • Jazz Chisholm Jr.
  • Paul Goldschmidt
  • Ryan McMahon
  • Anthony Volpe

Outfielders:

  • Jasson Dominguez
  • Trent Grisham
  • Aaron Judge
  • Giancarlo Stanton

Utility:

  • Cody Bellinger
  • Jose Caballero
  • Ben Rice
  • Amed Rosario

Toronto Blue Jays ALDS roster

Pitchers:

  • Shane Bieber
  • Justin Bruihl
  • Seranthony Dominguez
  • Braydon Fisher
  • Mason Fluharty
  • Kevin Gausman
  • Jeff Hoffman
  • Eric Lauer
  • Brendon Little
  • Tommy Nance
  • Yariel Rodriguez
  • Louis Varland
  • Trey Yesavage

Catchers:

  • Tyler Heineman
  • Alejandro Kirk

Infielders:

  • Addison Barger
  • Ernie Clement
  • Andres Gimenez
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Outfielders:

  • Nathan Lukes
  • Anthony Santander
  • Davis Schneider
  • George Springer
  • Myles Straw
  • Daulton Varsho
