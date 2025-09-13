Langford caps Rangers' comeback as Mets drop 8th straight, 3-2

Wyatt Langford hit a tiebreaking single off All-Star closer Edwin Díaz with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied past the plummeting New York Mets 3-2 on Saturday.

Juan Soto launched his 40th home run but the Mets lost their eighth straight — their longest skid since 2018. New York began the day a half-game ahead of San Francisco in the race for the last National League wild card.

The Rangers, who equaled a season high with their sixth straight win, entered two games out of a playoff spot in the American League. They trailed 2-0 in the eighth before Joc Pederson hit a sacrifice fly and pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez laced an RBI double off Díaz (6-3), handed his third blown save of the year.

The inning began when, with a 1-2 count, Josh Smith reached on catcher's interference against Francisco Alvarez. Langford followed with a double off Tyler Rogers.

Cody Freeman led off the ninth with a line-drive single that should have been caught by shortstop Francisco Lindor. Pinch-runner Dustin Harris advanced to second on Michael Helman's sacrifice bunt.

Phil Maton (4-5) got the last out of the eighth and the first out of the ninth. Shawn Armstrong earned his ninth save by striking out Brandon Nimmo to strand runners at the corners.

Texas starter Patrick Corbin gave up an unearned run in 4 2/3 innings.

The Rangers' rally denied Brandon Sproat his first big league win in his second start. Sproat threw 70 pitches over six scoreless innings.

Key moment

Langford's go-ahead hit vaulted the Rangers to their 26th comeback win. They improved to 8-13 when tied after eight innings.

Key stat

Soto became the third player with 40 homers, 30 steals and 100 walks in a season. Barry Bonds (1996, 1997) and Hall of Fame slugger Jeff Bagwell (1997, 1999) each accomplished the feat twice.

Up next

RHP Nolan McLean (4-1, 1.42 ERA) will become the third consecutive rookie to start for the Mets when he opposes LHP Jacob Latz (2-0, 2.91) in the series finale Sunday.