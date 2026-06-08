Woman gets stuck inside of trash chute in New Jersey, rescuers say

A woman had to be rescued after she got stuck in a trash chute in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Firefighters were called around 1 p.m. Sunday to a building on Main Street. They learned a woman went inside the 14th-floor trash chute and fell.

It was an "all hands" effort as Hackensack police and EMS crews also responded to help.

Crews determined the woman fell to the third or fourth floor and was stuck in the chute with backed-up trash.

Rescuers started to extricate her by using saws to remove panels from the trash chute discharge. Firefighters removed trash from the chute until the woman could get out feet first.

Pictures show the metal tube, which was part of the chute, cut open while trash is scattered across the room.

Part of a trash chute had to be cut open to rescue a woman trapped inside. Hackensack Fire Department

The rescue operation took a little under 30 minutes, according to fire officials.

She was placed in the care of EMS, and one firefighter was transported to the hospital for an arm injury.

There's no immediate word on why she went into the trash chute.