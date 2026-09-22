Woman allegedly stabbed rideshare driver in the Bronx after trying to pay with fake money, police say

The NYPD is looking for a woman who they say stabbed a rideshare driver in the Bronx after trying to pay him with counterfeit cash.

Makenda Hazel, 31, was riding in the car around 9:20 p.m. on Aug. 15, with the 48-year-old driver going eastbound on East 215th Street, according to the NYPD.

Police say Hazel started a fight with the driver after trying to pay with fake money. She allegedly stabbed the driver in the torso with an unknown object and then ran away on Holland Avenue toward East 213th Street, police said.

The driver was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The NYPD is asking the public for help looking for Hazel. She is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 150 pounds.

Police are looking for Makenda Hazel, who allegedly stabbed a rideshare driver. NYPD

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging on to the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips.