Woman stabbed on subway platform in Brooklyn following stabbing, shooting in transit Sunday

Stabbings, shooting on the subway under investigation this morning

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a group of suspects after a woman was stabbed on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday on the southbound A train platform at Franklin Avenue.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was stabbed in the shoulder and taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are searching for four females who fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The latest stabbing follows more violence in the subway system Sunday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach around 8 p.m. on a Manhattan bound L train at East 105th Street in Canarsie. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and is expected to be OK.

The suspect in that case fled on a northbound train. So far, no arrests have been made.

An hour later, police said a 36-year-old man was hit in the head with a gun and shot in the leg on a southbound A train at the Rockaway Park-Beach 116th Street station in Queens.

That victim was also taken to Brookdale Hospital in an unknown condition. The search continues for his attacker.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.