15-year-old stabbed in unprovoked subway attack in Brooklyn, police say

15-year-old stabbed while on L train in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed in what police say was an unprovoked attack on a subway in Brooklyn on Sunday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on a northbound L train near the East 105th Street station in Canarsie.

Police say the suspect stabbed the teenager in the stomach.

The suspect fled on a northbound train.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are searching for the attacker.