15-year-old stabbed in unprovoked subway attack in Brooklyn, police say
NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed in what police say was an unprovoked attack on a subway in Brooklyn on Sunday.
It happened around 8 p.m. on a northbound L train near the East 105th Street station in Canarsie.
Police say the suspect stabbed the teenager in the stomach.
The suspect fled on a northbound train.
The teenager was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
Police are searching for the attacker.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.