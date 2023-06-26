Police: Man hit in head with gun, shot in leg on subway in Queens
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting on the subway in Queens.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the 116th Street station in Far Rockaway.
Police say the suspect approached a 36-year-old man on a southbound train, hit him in the head with a gun then shot him in the leg before getting off the train and running away.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
The investigation is ongoing.
