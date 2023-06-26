Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man hit in head with gun, shot in leg on subway in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police investigate shooting on train at Far Rockaway subway station
Police investigate shooting on train at Far Rockaway subway station 00:17

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting on the subway in Queens.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the 116th Street station in Far Rockaway.

Police say the suspect approached a 36-year-old man on a southbound train, hit him in the head with a gun then shot him in the leg before getting off the train and running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 10:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.