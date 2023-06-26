Police: Man hit in head with gun, shot in leg on subway in Queens

Police investigate shooting on train at Far Rockaway subway station

Police investigate shooting on train at Far Rockaway subway station

Police investigate shooting on train at Far Rockaway subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a shooting on the subway in Queens.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday at the 116th Street station in Far Rockaway.

Police say the suspect approached a 36-year-old man on a southbound train, hit him in the head with a gun then shot him in the leg before getting off the train and running away.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The investigation is ongoing.