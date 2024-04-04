NYPD seeks individual accused of randomly punching woman in Manhattan

NYPD looks for man wanted in connection to assault near Union Square

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for an individual wanted in connection to another random attack on a woman in Manhattan.

Police are searching for an individual accused of randomly punching a woman in Union Square on March 20, 2024. NYPD Crime Stoppers

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on March 20 near Union Square.

Police say an individual walked up behind a 33-year-old woman, punched her in the face then ran off. She suffered minor injuries.

It's not clear if the attack is connected to a string of random assaults over the past two weeks, but we do know there was at least one other incident reported that same day.

Police say in the other incident, a man walked out of a McDonald's on Sixth Avenue and randomly punched a woman in the face, breaking her nose, before running away.

Dozens of women have been posting videos on social media describing similar, random attacks. Most have said they were randomly punched or hit while they were walking alone.

According to police, there have been a dozen reported incidents and six arrests, and two additional suspects have been identified.

Sources tell CBS New York that 40-year-old Skiboky Stora, who was arrested for punching a 23-year-old woman in the face, remains a suspect in several other cases. The NYPD says Stora has a history of similar assaults and arrests.

The NYPD says anyone who has been a victim of a random attack should come forward.

Anyone with any information in this or another attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.