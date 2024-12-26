Woman's burning death on NYC subway prompts call for justice

Brooklyn community leaders call for justice for woman lit on fire and killed on subway

Brooklyn community leaders call for justice for woman lit on fire and killed on subway

Brooklyn community leaders call for justice for woman lit on fire and killed on subway

NEW YORK -- A vigil was held Thursday for the woman who was lit on fire and killed on a New York City subway train last weekend.

Although the police haven't yet publicly identified the victim, the community in Coney Island, Brooklyn is working to honor her memory.

Civil rights and religious leaders, as well as various organizations including the Homeless Coalition and Passengers United, gathered at the Stillwell Avenue station to condemn the violence that played out on an F train on Sunday morning.

"Her life mattered," the Rev. Kevin McCall said. "Thank God they caught the person that did this. But it's not just the person's fault, it's the system's fault. The system failed."

McCall is asking anyone who may know who she is to come forward.

"Burned up so bad police can't identify who she is, so [we are] calling on New Yorkers, if you know who she is, call police department. This may be your loved one," McCall said.

What allegedly happened on Sunday

Investigators say 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta, a Guatemalan citizen who ICE officials say entered the U.S. illegally, used a lighter to set the sleeping woman's clothes on fire. Police are still trying to figure out a motive.

According to the criminal complaint, Zapeta used a shirt to fan the flames as they engulfed the victim in seconds, killing her. An image appears to show the accused sitting on a platform bench watching the woman burn as an officer walks by not realizing he is passing the suspect.

However, that officer's body camera took a clear image, which officials say led to an arrest a few hours later.

Zapeta is charged with murder and arson. He will be back in court on Friday.