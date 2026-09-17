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Woman found dead inside Brooklyn trash can, sources say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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An adult woman was found dead inside a trash can in Brooklyn, according to NYPD sources.

Officers said they responded to a call Wednesday afternoon near Belt Parkway and Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay. Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said. Her identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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