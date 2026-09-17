Woman found dead inside Brooklyn trash can, sources say

An adult woman was found dead inside a trash can in Brooklyn, according to NYPD sources.

Officers said they responded to a call Wednesday afternoon near Belt Parkway and Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay. Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the NYPD said. Her identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made, and police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.