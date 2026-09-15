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Woman's death in a Brooklyn apartment deemed suspicious by police, sources say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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A woman was found dead by officers inside a Brooklyn apartment Monday morning. 

Police are investigating, and sources say her death was suspicious.

The 59-year-old woman was found in the home on 79th Street in Bay Ridge.

She suffered head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, sources said.

The medical examiner is working to determine how she died. Her identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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