Woman, 70, struck and killed by pickup truck while pushing stroller in Brooklyn

By Naveen Dhaliwal

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A grandmother was killed Tuesday while she was crossing a Brooklyn street with a stroller.

It happened at a residential intersection in Bath Beach, which was closed off as a police investigation continued.

Investigators said a 70-year-old woman was crossing the street with her grandchild at Bath Avenue and 25th Street when she was hit by a red Dodge Ram as it was making a left turn. The pickup truck remained at the scene.

It's unclear why the pickup driver didn't stop or if they had seen the pair crossing the roadway.

The impact left a trail of debris.

Detectives said the child suffered minor injuries, but the grandmother succumbed to her injuries.

Police said there is no criminality involved, but police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 6:00 PM

