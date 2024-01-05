Winter storm preparations underway across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- A snow storm has us on Red Alert this weekend, and we expect to see a wide range of weather across the Tri-State Area.

Trucks were out on the roads Friday, with many crews putting out salt and sand to make sure drivers are safe.

Orange County preparing for first big snow in years

The highest snow totals are expected to be north and west of the city. In Orange County, officials are cautiously confident they'll be able to handle the first big snow in three years.

Westchester County crews keeping an eye on road conditions



In Westchester County, as the storm approaches, county leaders are keeping a close eye on road conditions. They will be dealing with more snowfall to the north and a rainy mix to the south.

"We're prepared to close down those county roads that we have responsibility for, the most notable one is Bronx River Parkway, which routinely floods and becomes difficult to operate between the county center and the split in Bronxville from the sprain and the Bronx River," County Executive George Latimer said.

"We do expect some gusty winds, as well, particularly along our coast, and as that wind kicks up during the snowfall, we could see some hazardous driving conditions, so that's something to be aware of if you're out and about on Saturday night," said Dennis Delborgo, director of the Westchester County Office of Emergency Management.

Residents are also urged to stay off the roads during heavy snowfall to give crews the ability to clear them safely.

Latimer says travelers at Westchester County Airport this weekend should check ahead with their airline carriers.

Hempstead officials urge drivers to stay off roads

On Long Island, local leaders are bracing for the storm.

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin is urging drivers to stay off the roads if heavy snow starts coming down.

"We're not only going to be sanding. If there is an accumulation of ... snow, we're going to be plowing, and we want you off those roads. But more importantly, it's about your safety," he said.

Clavin says between the efforts of the highway, parks and sanitation departments, the region will be ready for whatever comes.

New York City's sanitation department monitoring developments

New York City's Department of Sanitation is closely monitoring the storm's development, as well.

Salt spreaders are expected to hit the streets this weekend as soon as the precipitation begins to fall. Thousands of sanitation workers will be on hand.

Brine is not expected to be a part of the preparations, as it's not as effective in this kind of slushy, messy scenario.

Connecticut governor says his state is ready

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says his state is ready for the storm.

"We've got a lot of salt piled up here. It's been piling up for a while. Some shiny new snow plows," he said. "We'll have hundreds of plows out there on the ground. We're working with utilities. They've got extra crews doing everything we can to keep you safe."

The governor is also urging drivers to use caution and let plow crews finish their work before heading out.

Area ski resorts eagerly anticipating first snow of the season

While crews across the region brace for the storm, ski resorts are ready to welcome the first snow of the season.

Evan Kovach, general manager at Mountain Creek resort in Vernon, New Jersey, says natural snow on top of the manmade snow they've been able to make recently will create perfect conditions for skiers and snowboarders.

He added that the storm comes just in time for Martin Luther King Day, which is one of the resort industry's biggest weekends.