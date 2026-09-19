Crews battle 4-alarm fire at Brooklyn restaurant

Crews battled a fire at a Brooklyn restaurant Saturday.

The FDNY says they received a call just before 5:30 p.m. reporting a fire through the roof of a restaurant located on North Fifth Street between Bedford Avenue and Berry Street.

Fire officials say the fire grew to four alarms with over 200 fire and EMS personnel responding.

New York City Councilman Lincoln Restler said the fire broke out at Juliette Restaurant and that the roof collapsed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.