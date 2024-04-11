Future of Willets Point revitalization and NYCFC stadium up for City Council vote

NYC Council to vote on next steps for Willets Point revitalization

NYC Council to vote on next steps for Willets Point revitalization

NYC Council to vote on next steps for Willets Point revitalization

NEW YORK -- The New York City Council is expected to vote Thursday on the next steps for the Willets Point revitalization project in Queens.

The project includes plans to construct a soccer stadium and affordable housing.

Renderings from earlier this year show the 25,000 seat stadium that would be home to the New York City Football Club, or NYCFC. If all goes well, the stadium would be scheduled to open in 2027 across from Citi Field.

The NYCFC current plays most of its home games at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. This would be the first major league sports venue built in the city since 2012.

The site will also house a school, retail and 2,500 affordable housing units, which are already under construction, according to the city. It is the largest public housing project the city has seen since the 1970s.

The large-scale project has received pushback from small businesses, as some were forced to close shop due to construction. In some cases, they were only given a couple months to leave.

"Undirectly, they are forcing us out of here," the owner of an auto body shop previously told CBS New York. "All these shops they forced to close... I don't know what's going to happen, I'm so worried."

The vote is expected to happen Thursday afternoon, followed by a rally with Mayor Eric Adams and other supporters of the project.

"We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a new neighborhood," Adams said when the stadium was announced in 2022.

The mayor's office says the nearly $800 million project is anticipated to generate $6 billion dollars for the city over 30 years.