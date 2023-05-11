NYCFC shares new renderings of Willets Point stadium

NEW YORK -- NYCFC shared new renderings of the soccer stadium set to be built in Queens.

The 25,000 seat stadium will be built across the street from Citi Field at Willets Point.

An early 👀 at New York City’s planned first-ever soccer-specific stadium 🏟 #DaleNewYork — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) May 10, 2023

The project is expected to cost nearly $800 million through a mix of private, government and city funds, and raise $6 billion in revenue for the city over 30 years.

The project includes constructing 2,500 affordable housing units, a school and a hotel.

Construction is expected to start in 2024. The stadium is expected to open in 2027.