NYCFC shares new renderings of Willets Point stadium

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- NYCFC shared new renderings of the soccer stadium set to be built in Queens

The 25,000 seat stadium will be built across the street from Citi Field at Willets Point. 

The project is expected to cost nearly $800 million through a mix of private, government and city funds, and raise $6 billion in revenue for the city over 30 years. 

The project includes constructing 2,500 affordable housing units, a school and a hotel. 

Construction is expected to start in 2024. The stadium is expected to open in 2027. 

May 11, 2023

