Will Warren dominant, Amed Rosario and Spencer Jones go deep as Yankees top Cubs 2-0

Will Warren pitched four-hit ball into the seventh inning, Amed Rosario and rookie Spencer Jones each homered and the New York Yankees edged the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Friday.

The Yankees rebounded from a pair of consecutive extra-inning losses against the White Sox on Chicago's South Side and have won six of nine overall.

Warren (8-5) struck out seven, walked none and retired 12 in a row before allowing consecutive singles with two outs in the seventh and being relieved by Paul Blackburn. Warren's sharp effort followed a loss at Philadelphia last Sunday when he gave up six runs and six hits in three innings.

David Bednar worked around Pedro Ramirez's single in the ninth for his 23rd save to complete a five-hitter.

The homers by Rosario and Jones were the first two hits off Cubs starter Shota Imanaga (7-9), who gave up four hits total, struck out six and walked none over 6 2/3 innings in a sixth straight solid outing.

Rosario's 10th home run, a 450-foot blast, into Wrigley's left-center bleachers in the fourth, ended his 15-game drought without a homer or RBI. He hadn't gone deep since July 1 against Detroit.

Jones' fourth homer, in the fifth, traveled 418 feet to right-center.

Ramirez had two hits for the Cubs, who were shut out for the ninth time this season.

Imanaga ran his scoreless streak to 16 innings and retired the first 11 hitters Friday before Rosario teed off a center-cut sweeper. Jones connected on a down-the-middle sinker to make it 2-0.

Alex Bregman and Ian Happ singled in the seventh to end Warren's day. Blackburn got Nico Hoerner to bounce into a forceout that ended the threat. Happ originally was ruled safe at second, but the call was overturned on the Yankees' video challenge.

Yankees LHP Max Fried (4-3, 3.23 ERA) faces Cubs LHP David Peterson (6-7, 5.80) on Saturday night.