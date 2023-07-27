Wildwood changes juvenile curfew from 1 a.m. to midnight

Wildwood votes to change juvenile curfew from 1 a.m. to midnight Wildwood votes to change juvenile curfew from 1 a.m. to midnight 01:38

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Wildwood took its curfew to a vote on Wednesday night. It has been moved forward an hour from 1 a.m. to midnight.

The shore town's goal is to be proactive and have a curfew similar to neighboring towns.

It was a picture-perfect sunset in Wildwood. There were long walks on the beach and families enjoying the warm weather on the boardwalk.

Behind that summer night hustle and bustle — the Wildwood commissioners voted on an emergency ordinance Wednesday night to adjust the juvenile curfew from 1 a.m. to midnight.

"These adolescents are kind of out of control and don't care about what they mess up and what they do," a man said.

"We just want to be proactive. Everyone has been hearing in the news and paper of the issues that ourselves and all over the Jersey Shore communities been having this summer," Wildwood deputy mayor Krista Fitzsimons said.

Fitzsimons says the new curfew passed and will go into effect in one week. She says they are doing their best to support police along the way too.

"We are trying to do whatever we can and give them the tools they need to do their job effectively, efficiently, and get some of these rowdy crowds under control," she said.

Wildwood is just the latest Jersey Shore town to put a new curfew in place.

In Ocean City, the city has an 11 p.m. curfew for people under the age of 18 and a ban on backpacks on the boardwalk after 8 p.m.

In Sea Isle, a 10 p.m. curfew is in place for the under-18 crowd as well.

Fitzsimons says she wants those who live here and vacation here to feel just that.

"We are known as a family-friendly community, so we want to stay that way," she said.