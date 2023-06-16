Ocean City's new ordinances give teens an earlier curfew

Digital Brief: June 15, 2023 (AM)

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- New rules are in effect Thursday in Ocean City, New Jersey.

City council passed two ordinances both aimed at addressing issues involving minors.

Curfew for people under 18 is now 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m.

Backpacks are also banned from the boardwalk starting at 8 p.m.

The ordinances were introduced at a meeting on June 1 after the city reported numerous issues involving young people over Memorial Day weekend.