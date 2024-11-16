Wildfire risk remains elevated across New York, New Jersey. Find out when it could rain.

First Alert Forecast: Highs in the 60s Sunday in New York - 11/16/24

Alerts/Advisories

Coastal Flood Advisory for coastal sections of Monmouth, Ocean, Middlesex, Westchester, Queens, Nassau and Fairfield counties through 1 p.m. Sunday. Up to 1 foot of inundation is possible due to lingering effects of Friday's supermoon.

Warmer temperatures Sunday in New York

Beautiful weather has been in place and will continue through the next several days. Unfortunately, that means that the risk of wildfire development will also remain elevated through the next several days, especially with winds that could gust up to 20 mph at times.

For Saturday night, clear skies will lead to cool temperatures with lows ranging from the upper 20s to lower 40s across the region.

Sunday looks to be nearly as nice as Saturday was, with just a few extra clouds in the afternoon. Highs will further warm into the low and mid 60s.

When will it rain in New York and New Jersey?

We are currently in first place for driest falls ever, and that ranking won't be challenged in the short term, with just a very slim chance of a shower early on Monday.

There is good news though. As of now, a soaking rain is looking more probable for late Wednesday night into Thursday.