Kansas City Chiefs head to third consecutive Super Bowl for a rematch with Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the 2025 Super Bowl for a rematch.

Super Bowl LIX will be the Chiefs' third consecutive appearance in the championship game — having won the last two and looking for the ever illusive "three-peat" — while the Eagles will be looking to win their second title in franchise history. After two weeks of celebration and rest, the teams will face each other for the second time in Super Bowl history at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

Eagles Super Bowl appearances

The Eagles have made four Super Bowl appearances, with the first coming in 1981, when they lost to the then-Oakland Raiders.

Philadelphia won their first and only Super Bowl in 2018 over the New England Patriots in a rematch of the 2005 Super Bowl.

The team's last Super Bowl appearance was in 2023. The Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs and lost by just three points.

The Birds now head to The Big Easy looking for revenge against the Chiefs after beating the Washington Commanders 55-23, Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC championship game.

1981: Philadelphia Eagles v. Oakland Raiders (10-27)

2005: Philadelphia Eagles v. New England Patriots (21-24)

2018: Philadelphia Eagles v. New England Patriots (41-33)

2023: Philadelphia Eagles v. Kansas City Chiefs (35-38)

Chiefs Super Bowl appearances

The Kansas City Chiefs have appeared in six Super Bowls throughout franchise history with an impressive record of 4-2.

They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl in overtime to win their second championship in a row and their third in the last five years.

2024: Kansas City Chiefs v. San Francisco 49ers (25-22)

2023: Kansas City Chiefs v. Philadelphia Eagles (38-35)

2021: Kansas City Chiefs v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-31)



2020: Kansas City Chiefs v. San Francisco 49ers (31-20)

1970: Kansas City Chiefs v. Minnesota Vikings (23-7)

1967: Kansas City Chiefs v. Green Bay Packers (10-35)

How to watch the 2025 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIX will air on Fox, and Fox News will be live-streaming the major sports event for the first time on Tubi.

Online viewers will need to create a Tubi account to watch the big game on Feb. 9. Livestreamers will still be able to watch all the Super Bowl ads that air on television, Tubi told CBS Moneywatch.