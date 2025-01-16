Fox to stream Super Bowl for free on Tubi for the first time

NFL fans can watch next month's Super Bowl LIX for free, as Fox News will be live-streaming the major sports event for the first time on Tubi, the ad-supported service it acquired for $440 million in 2020.

The coming event marks the second time in three years that Fox will have the Super Bowl. Fox streamed the game on its digital apps and website two years ago.

Viewers will need to create a Tubi account to livestream the big game on Feb. 9, with a pregame show also available for those tuning in.

A second stream on Tubi will feature its own red carpet event at 3:30 p.m. EST and the FOX Deportes Spanish language feed, according to a Fox article. The "Tubi Red Carpet" will be hosted by Olivia Culpo from the Superdome in New Orleans. Culpo is married to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Super Bowl will also be available to watch on Telemundo and the NFL's digital properties.

While others, including NBC Universal (Peacock), CBS (Paramount +) and Walt Disney Corp. (ESPN+), have succeeded with sports on their subscriber-based digital platforms, Fox has not entered into that arena for entertainment or sports.

Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery in August announced a sports-streaming service, Venu Sports, would launch this fall at the price of $42.99 a month.

Fox had intended to be part of the Venu sports streaming service, before last Friday's announcement that the joint venture would not proceed.