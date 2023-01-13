Nassau officials launch "Where's George?" campaign to keep tabs on Congressman George Santos

NEW YORK -- There's a push by the people to hold New York Congressman George Santos accountable.

A group gathered outside his office in Douglaston, Queens to launch the "Where's George?" campaign.

They're asking people to take pictures of the Republican congressmen if they see him and post them on social media.

"We will make every single day in this district a living nightmare until you find us. You will not be able to go into the bagel store, you won't be able to go into the supermarket, you won't be able to get a bite to eat. Everywhere you go, we will be there to hold you accountable," said Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan, a Democrat. "You don't get to run for Congress and hide from the people who voted for you. You don't get away with being the biggest fraud in modern American political history."

Despite persistent pressure, Santos says he won't step down after admitting he lied about much of his past.