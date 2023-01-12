Rep. George Santos inspires legislation imposing fine, possible prison time for congressional candidates who lie about their background

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos, who has refused calls from Nassau County Republicans to resign for lying about his background, is now getting a piece of legislation named after him.

Representatives Ritchie Torres and Dan Goldman announced Thursday they are introducing the "SANTOS Act," which stands for "Stop Another Non-Truthful Office Seeker."

The act would impose a $100,000 fine and a possible year in prison on any candidate who "knowingly and willfully provides false information" about their educational background, military service, and employment history.

"I am appalled at the level to which George Santos has purposefully and continually lied to the American public about every facet of his professional and personal life," said Torres. "His deception is a stain on our Democratic process and threatens to corrupt the very institution in which I am deeply humbled and proud to serve. We must work to ensure that our elected leaders are being truthful and transparent with voters, and I remain as committed as ever to doing just that."

LINK: Read the proposed legislation

"The web of lies George Santos used to defraud his voters is a threat to our free and fair elections, and we have an obligation to ensure nothing like this ever happens again," Goldman said. "His entire candidacy for Congress was predicated on a campaign of disinformation designed to deceive the voters. Santos lied about this entire biography and resume, including religion, family history, education, and professional experience."

Santos is facing mounting legal problems, including a House ethics complaint.

Members of his own party spoke out against him Wednesday on Long Island, calling on the freshman congressman to resign.

"George Santos' campaign last year was a campaign of deceit, lies and fabrication," said Nassau Republican chairman Joseph Cairo. "His lies were not mere fibs. He disgraced the House of Representatives."

Cairo and dozens of top party leaders are hoping to thwart potential damage on Long Island to the Republican brand.

"He has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee nor should he serve in public service nor as an elected official. Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation," said Cairo.

One by one, they stood at the podium blasting the newly sworn-in congressman, his claims of his holocaust background, embellished resume, making millions on Wall Street.

"He's unified the country in their opposition to him. He's a national joke. He's an international joke. And this joke's got to go," said Hempstead Town Supervisor Donald Clavin.

On Capitol Hill, stepping out of his congressional office, Santos was asked if he would resign.

"I will not," he said.

Santos reiterated his statement he will not resign on Twitter.

"I was elected to serve the people of [New York's 3rd Congressional District], not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living. I will NOT resign!" Santos wrote.

"I've been covering politics from Islip to Israel for 50 years years and I've never seen anything like this, where a party not only disavows a member politically, which happens from time to time, but governmentally - as in - we'd rather work with Democrats than with you," said Lawrence Levy, dean of Hofstra's National Center of Suburban Studies.

Santos admittedly lied about his work experience and background, but the ethics complaint is asking for an investigation into whether he broke the law on his financial disclosure forms, including how he donated $700,000 to his own campaign when he reportedly only made $55,000 a year.