What to expect when New York's first recreational cannabis dispensary opens Thursday in Manahattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York's first recreational cannabis dispensary set to open tomorrow
New York's first recreational cannabis dispensary set to open tomorrow 05:51

NEW YORK -- Starting Thursday, adults can legally buy marijuana in New York. 

The state's first adult recreational cannabis dispensary is expected to open for business at 4:20 p.m.

The Housing Works Cannabis Company is located on Broadway in Lower Manhattan. The new facility will be operated by Housing Works, a nonprofit known for serving homeless New Yorkers and people living with HIV and AIDS.

CEO Charles King spoke with CBS2 about the long-anticipated opening. 

First published on December 28, 2022 / 9:01 AM

