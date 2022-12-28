What to expect when New York's first recreational cannabis dispensary opens Thursday in Manahattan

New York's first recreational cannabis dispensary set to open tomorrow

NEW YORK -- Starting Thursday, adults can legally buy marijuana in New York.

The state's first adult recreational cannabis dispensary is expected to open for business at 4:20 p.m.

The Housing Works Cannabis Company is located on Broadway in Lower Manhattan. The new facility will be operated by Housing Works, a nonprofit known for serving homeless New Yorkers and people living with HIV and AIDS.

CEO Charles King spoke with CBS2 about the long-anticipated opening.

