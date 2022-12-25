New York's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Manhattan this week
NEW YORK - New York state's first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opens this week.
Thursday is the opening for a recreational cannabis store in Manhattan operated by the nonprofit organization Housing Works.
Located near St. Marks Place in the East Village, it's the first spot in the state to get its adult use retail license.
It'll be open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
