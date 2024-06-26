Union plans remembrance for Westchester County social worker beaten to death for knocking on wrong door

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - A remembrance to honor a Westchester County social worker who was beaten to death after knocking on the wrong door is planned for Thursday.

Maria Coto, 56, was attacked by a man after mistakenly knocking on his door during a field visit in Peekskill. She ran to a neighbor's apartment, allegedly followed by Haseem Jenkins, 31, who is accused of punching and kicking her. He allegedly said "I'm going to kill you. I'm going to kill you, b****."

She was hospitalized on life support for nearly two weeks, but ultimately died.

Jenkins was initially charged with attempted murder and assault. So far, there's been no word on whether the charges have changed since Coto died.

The union representing Coto called it the most serious attack on one of their own in recent memory. On Thursday, Westchester County's largest union of municipal workers is organizing a remembrance to honor her. The event is taking place at 5:30 p.m. the Michaelian Office Building at 148 Martine Avenue in White Plains.

"We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Maria Coto. Maria was a dedicated employee of the Westchester County Department of Social Services, who was brutally attacked while selflessly performing her duties. It is enraging that someone whose life was devoted to helping others was viciously taken from her friends and family," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said upon learning of her death. "While we are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case, at this moment, we wish to only focus on remembering Maria for her warmth, courage and commitment to doing good and helping people. Today, we all mourn her loss and grieve alongside her friends and family."

After Coto's attack, Latimer approved an emergency contract to expand security for caseworkers in the field.