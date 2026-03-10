Large fire causes "extensive damage" to Long Island elementary school

Officials said there is "extensive damage" after a fire engulfed an elementary school on Long Island.

Fire officials received an automatic fire alarm for smoke detectors at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at West Side Elementary School in Laurel Hollow. The Oyster Bay Fire Company and Atlantic Steamer Fire Company responded and found the blaze.

CBS News New York

Video from Chopper 2 showed flames shooting out of the roof. Large, billowing clouds of smoke were also seen overhead as responders worked to extinguish the flames.

The fire was contained to the library area and rooms nearby.

"Unfortunately, with books and paper, there's heavy fire load, so once it gets in there, it's tough to extinguish. You gotta get into every nook and cranny there to really cool it off," said Atlantic Steamer Fire Chief Franceso Barbera.

School officials said the building is more than 200 years old, and former president George Washington once slept in the damaged wing of the building.

Responders were able to get it under control within two hours. Nobody was at the school during the incident, and officials said there were no injuries.

Nassau County fire investigators and the police department's arson bomb squad are investigating the cause. The Cold Spring Harbor School District said school is closed and asked people to stay away from the area.

It is unknown if the school will be able to reopen later this week. School officials say they will communicate with families on what the plans will be for the future.