Mosquito samples test positive for West Nile virus on Long Island; pesticide spraying planned for Staten Island

NEW YORK -- There are new concerns about the West Nile virus in New York City and on Long Island.

Suffolk County announced Thursday that two more mosquito samples have tested positive. So far this year, there have been five positive tests in the county.

Meanwhile on Staten Island, the health department is taking steps to combat West Nile.

Trucks will spray pesticide in parts of the borough from 8:30 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday. It will happen in parts of Castleton Corners, Silver Lake, Sunnyside and Westerleigh.

People with respiratory conditions are encouraged to stay indoors.

For more information, visit nyc.gov/health/wnv.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 8:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

