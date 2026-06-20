Small plane crashes into lake in West Milford, New Jersey

A small jet crashed into a lake in West Milford, New Jersey, on Saturday, authorities said.

The West Milford Police Department said emergency responders were sent to Green Turtle Lake for a report of a small jet that landed in the water.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a SubSonex JSX-2 jet crashed into the lake around 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Police said the pilot was able to get out of the jet safely and refused further medical attention. According to the FAA, the pilot was the only person on board.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. The FAA and New Jersey State Park Police are investigating.

According to the FAA registry, the jet is owned by Mini Jet Airshows LLC.

Social media posts by the company say the jet was participating in the NJ Air Show, which began Friday and runs through Sunday at the Greenwood Lake Airport.

The NJ Air Show has not confirmed if the jet was participating in the air show at the time of the crash.