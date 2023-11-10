West Islip High School football team honors player killed in house fire

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- Friday night, the West Islip High School football team took the field for the first time since the tragic deaths of a player and his brother.

Sixteen-year-old Kyle Dilegame and his brother, 24-year-old Matthew Kreamer, died when their house caught fire Saturday morning. Their parents survived but suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation.

Read more: Long Island community mourning 2 brothers killed in house fire

It has been a difficult week for the community and the brothers' family. This game was seen as an escape from the grief felt by everyone.

The team wore shirts saying "We play for Kyle" and helmets with Kyle's number, 35.

Friday also would have been Kyle's 17th birthday.

His family told CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian they're very grateful for the community's love.

"I really just want to thank the community. I can't tell you how much that the community support and love that my sister and brother-in-law have seen for the boys is really what's pushing them through this. I grew up in West Islip, my brother grew up in West Islip, my sister grew up in West Islip, so the boys are here and seeing what this community has done has been absolutely amazing and there are no words. Just keep it coming because they're going to need it," Kyle's uncle Michael Kenney said.

Family tells us the brothers' parents are expected to make a full recovery.

In just under a week, a GoFundMe for the family has already raised almost four times its goal, showing just how much love and support is pouring in.