Long Island community mourning 2 brothers killed in house fire

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A Long Island community is mourning the loss of two brothers killed in a fire and supporting their parents who remain hospitalized.

There was an outpouring of love and support Sunday from people leaving flowers and lighting candles outside the home on Udall Road in West Islip where two brothers lived, and lost their lives.

"Kyle was a great kid. All he wanted to do was make people laugh," West Islip High School senior Matt Wolfe said.

These West Islip High School football players are hoping to honor the legacy of their teammate 16-year-old Kyle Dilegame.

"He was a blessing to the community," junior Stephen McDermott said.

"He made an impact on our lives," senior Joseph Pace said.

They also paid tribute to his brother, 24-year-old Matthew Kreamer, who graduated from the school, as well.

Fire officials say the pair got trapped in a fire in the home Saturday morning. Their parents, 54-year-old Joseph Dilegame and 53-year-old Toni Kreamer, made it out.

"They're just amazing people," said Christine Heyman, a close family friend.

She says the parents are still hospitalized; Dilegame is badly burned, but she was able to speak to Kreamer, who shared, "Joe actually saved her life."

"He ended up helping push her out the window," Heyman said. "He tried to go back for him, for the boys, and he couldn't, so he would never, he doesn't put himself first ever. He always put them first."

West Islip fire officials say the cause is still under investigation, including if smoke detectors were a variable.

The tragedy is being felt across the tight-knit community. Even strangers added to the growing memorial.

"We're West Islip strong. We really stick together," resident Jennifer Curatolo said.

The football team, in the middle of a Suffolk County playoff run, has a goal of winning in Kyle's honor.

"We're playing for something else. It's a big part now. It's everything, everything. It's a brotherhood, West Islip football, and losing him, it's just like losing a part of us, it really is, and we're all gonna miss him very much," Pace said.

The school district is declaring Monday a West Islip Unity Day, asking students and staff wear blue and gold in solidarity.

In just over 24 hours, well over $100,000 has been raised to help the parents with the tough road ahead, and the donations are still pouring in.