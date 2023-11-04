2 brothers killed, parents injured in Long Island house fire

WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- A house fire on Long Island took the lives of two brothers, the youngest just 16, and left their parents hospitalized Saturday.

Police say a fire ripped through the home on Udall Road in West Islip just before 6 a.m.

Video shows bright orange flames shooting out of the home.

We're told 24-year old Matthew Kreamer and 16-year old Kyle Dilegame were found dead inside the home.

Officials say their parents, who are both in their 50s, were able to make it out live. They were rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries, but we're told they are expected to survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police say no criminality is suspected.

We're told a prayer service will be held for the family Saturday evening.