West Islip School District to hold Unity Day in honor of teenager killed in house fire

Brothers, ages 16 and 24, killed in West Islip house fire
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. -- West Islip School District is holding a Unity Day on Monday in honor of a 16-year-old student who was killed in a house fire this weekend.

Sixteen-year-old Kyle Dilegame and his brother, 24-year-old Matthew Kreamer, died when their house caught fire Saturday morning.

Their parents survived but suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation.

Kyle played football at West Islip High School.

Students and staff are encouraged to wear the school's colors -- blue and gold -- and the West Islip High School football team says it will play Friday's game in Kyle's honor.

The cause of the house fire is still under investigation.

