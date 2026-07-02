World Cup sparks renewed calls for West Harlem ferry service

In the late 2000s, New York City spent $20 million to transform the West Harlem waterfront. The once-neglected piers were rebuilt with a ferry landing, but the boats never came.

Seventeen years later, the World Cup is renewing the call for ferry service from West Harlem.

Advocates feel Harlem is left out

Taking the ferry to and from West Harlem used to be the norm for Harlemites to get around in the early 1800s.

Over time, the once-bustling waterfront saw less use and was demolished in 1965. The pier was rebuilt in 2009 as the West Harlem Piers along with the park and a plan to bring the ferries back, but the plan never came to fruition.

Groups like The Waterfront Alliance, Morningside Heights Community Coalition and Manhattan Community Board 9 believe this is an example of Harlem being left out.

They say a ferry could cut traffic down and connect to the 125th Street Corridor, where more than 32,000 people take the bus every day, according to the NYC Department of Transportation.

"Not only south to elements of Manhattan and Brooklyn, but also north to Washington Heights, Inwood, maybe even into Westchester, and of course, west to New Jersey." said Dan McSweeney, of the Morningside Heights Community Coalition.

Proposal for more ferry routes

The Waterfront Alliance has pushed for more ferry routes since its origins.

"Back in 2007, we were focused on those areas that didn't have access to other forms of transit, and often those areas are lower-income neighborhoods that are predominantly people of color." said Julie Raskin, the president of the Waterfront Alliance. "We're pleased to see how much expansion there has been, but there's so much left to do."

She added, "Often ferry connections exist where subways aren't. So, you know, the subway doesn't, in most places, come as close to the edge, whether it's in Manhattan or in Queens or in Brooklyn."

So, what's next? City Councilman Shaun Abreu and Community Board 9 have brought a proposal to the city in light of the World Cup happening just across the Hudson in New Jersey.

Councilman Abreu said in a statement:

"We welcome the Mayor's recent announcement of more weekend ferry service for the World Cup as a great step forward for helping fans travel for the matches and festivities. But, Uptown is still left without any connection on the Hudson River. Our city's ferry system is incomplete if this much of Manhattan's waterfront is still left waiting. We are going to continue to advocate for the city to take advantage of available resources to establish longer-term service for the west side."

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