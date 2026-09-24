All eyes on nor'easter heading toward NYC, Tri-State Area Saturday and Sunday

All eyes are on a nor'easter headed toward the Tri-State Area this weekend.

We're set for a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to expected heavy rain and potential coastal flooding.

CBS News New York

There's still some uncertainty regarding the exact timing of the storm and its overall impact.

CBS News New York

That said, as of Thursday afternoon, the First Alert Weather Team says heavy rains, damaging winds and coastal flooding are all on the table Saturday and Sunday, although the former is of greater concern right now.

CBS News New York

Thursday will continue to have a cool and breezy feel, with temperatures that started in the low 50s -- even the 40s north and west of New York City -- before transitioning later into a partly cloudy, cool and breezy day with highs in the 60s.

CBS News New York

Temperatures will dip Thursday night into the 50s, and again down into the 40s north and west.

CBS News New York

Friday will continue to be breezy, but warmer, with highs around 70. Showers will develop Friday afternoon into Friday night, with steady rain possible overnight. There will be wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, and minor to moderate coastal flooding is expected.

CBS News New York

Saturday is what we're watching most closely. We're expecting periods of rain that will be heavy at times. Gusting winds will clock in at 30 to 45 mph, but potentially stronger winds are possible. Again, there's an expectation of minor to moderate coastal flooding.

CBS News New York

We'll get more rain Sunday, and again there will be gusting winds up to 45 mph or more.