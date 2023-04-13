Firefighters battle intense blaze at Weehawken home
WEEHAWKEN, N.J. -- Firefighters battled an intense blaze in Weehawken late Wednesday night.
Flames broke out at a two-story structure on Jane Street off Hudson Avenue near the Lincoln Tunnel.
CBS2's Dan Rice reported the three-alarm fire consumed one house.
Crews could be seen trying to get the fire under control around 11:30 p.m.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.