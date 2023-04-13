Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle intense blaze at Weehawken home

Crews battle intense fire in Weehawken
Crews battle intense fire in Weehawken 00:25

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. -- Firefighters battled an intense blaze in Weehawken late Wednesday night.

Flames broke out at a two-story structure on Jane Street off Hudson Avenue near the Lincoln Tunnel.

CBS2's Dan Rice reported the three-alarm fire consumed one house.

Crews could be seen trying to get the fire under control around 11:30 p.m.  

No injuries were immediately reported.

April 12, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

