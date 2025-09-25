Thunderstorms in New York City area could bring flooding, damaging winds today

It's a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State Area as bouts of rain and thunderstorms move through the New York City area on Thursday.

After dodging downpours all morning, it looks like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will catch a break until afternoon, when all bets are off.

The main concerns after lunchtime are heavy rain, which could lead to flooding, as well as damaging winds, particularly north and west of the city.

CBS News New York

The showers and thunderstorms will wrap up late this evening, with generally quiet conditions for the remainder of the night.

Looking ahead

Friday looks like it will shape up nicely, outside of a brief passing shower along the cost in the morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will stay dry, but showers return to the forecast on Sunday.

First Alert Weather maps