Heavy rain, stormy weather threatens NYC area with possible flash flooding

The rain returns Tuesday with the possibility of severe storms and downpours that can cause flash flooding in the New York City area.

That's why a First Alert Weather Day has been issued. Thursday morning will also be a First Alert Weather Day due to scattered showers and storms that could bring flooding.

Expect scattered showers around the Tri-State with isolated downpours to start the day. The greatest risk of severe weather and localized flooding will be in the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for storms during the evening commute.

CBS News New York

All severe weather hazards are on the table, including damaging winds, flash flooding, hail and tornadoes.

Wednesday is going to be another cloudy day. It will still be muggy but cooler. There will be spotty showers around the area, and the storm threat returns late at night.

Thursday will bring another period of unsettled weather with scattered showers and storms, particularly in the morning.

CBS News New York

Luckily, the area will dry out in time for the holiday weekend.

CBS News New York

The unsettled stretch is due to a ridge to the southwest. Showers and thunderstorms will rotate around high pressure, following a track from the Great Lakes southeastward into our area. It won't be raining the entire time, but expect periods of wet weather.