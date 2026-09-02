Severe storms threaten NYC area overnight with possible flash flooding

Severe storms are returning to the New York City area and could cause flash flooding overnight.

It's a First Alert Weather Day as downpours and storms will begin late Wednesday. Early Thursday morning will also be under a First Alert due to the heavy rain.

CBS News New York

During the day on Wednesday, it will be dry and mostly cloudy. It's muggy out but cooler than the start of the week. There's a chance for a shower with highs in the 70s.

Thursday will bring unsettled conditions in the morning with higher humidity.

CBS News New York

A heat advisory will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, where temperatures will feel like 95 to 100 degrees.

CBS News New York

Luckily, the area will dry out in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend. There will be low humidity and pleasant temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.