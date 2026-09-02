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Severe storms threaten NYC area overnight with possible flash flooding

By Matthew DeLucia

/ CBS New York

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Severe storms are returning to the New York City area and could cause flash flooding overnight. 

It's a First Alert Weather Day as downpours and storms will begin late Wednesday. Early Thursday morning will also be under a First Alert due to the heavy rain. 

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CBS News New York

During the day on Wednesday, it will be dry and mostly cloudy. It's muggy out but cooler than the start of the week. There's a chance for a shower with highs in the 70s. 

Thursday will bring unsettled conditions in the morning with higher humidity.

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CBS News New York

A heat advisory will go into effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean counties, where temperatures will feel like 95 to 100 degrees. 

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CBS News New York

Luckily, the area will dry out in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend. There will be low humidity and pleasant temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s. 

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