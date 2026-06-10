Weather for NYC causing a heat advisory Thursday and Friday. Check the stormy forecast.

Wednesday is a transition day for the weather in New York City and our surrounding area after the beautiful stretch we've been enjoying so far this week.

CBS News New York

Wednesday will feature higher humidity and a storm chance. While the day started with moderate temperatures, the progression throughout the day is going to feel pretty stark. The dew point, which is way of measuring humidity, was in the 50s in New York City Wednesday morning, but west of the city it had already climbed to the high 60s - uncomfortable feeling - and low 70s - a more tropical feeling. It all signals the oncoming tropical air mass that's headed our way. The entire region may be in that 70s dew point range by the end of the day Wednesday. It'll be one of those days where the air starts to thicken up over time.

CBS News New York

We're expecting some drops of rain here and there Wednesday, and it will feel muggy. It's nothing compared to what we have coming for Thursday and Friday's weather in New York City, however.

CBS News New York

First Alert Weather Days this week

Although the odd shower or storm will help cool things off overnight, the temperatures from here continue to climb, and with it the chance of severe storms. It'll be 10 degrees warmer, in the 90s, Thursday and Friday, but it will feel like triple digits because of that elevated dew point.

CBS News New York

That's why Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Weather Days, with high temperatures and the chance for strong storms, particularly in the late afternoon, that may bring damaging winds and hail, as well as localized flooding.

Heat advisory for NYC and beyond

CBS News New York

A heat advisory will be in effect in NYC and most of the surrounding areas, including central and northern New Jersey, Nassau County, parts of Suffolk County and most of Connecticut, starting at noon Thursday and running through 8 p.m. Friday.

CBS News New York

Cooling centers across the city are opening for the duration of the hot weather. Click here to find a center nearby.

After some hot, humid and stormy days Thursday and Friday, the weekend is shaping up nicely, with clear skies and temperatures in the 80s expected for Saturday and Sunday.

Click here to check the latest weather watches, warnings and advisories.