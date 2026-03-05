Rounds of rain will impact the New York area all day but spring temperatures are coming

Keep the rain gear close by as rounds of rain will be impacting the New York area all of Thursday.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued due to periods of rain moving through from the morning onward.

CBS News New York

Weather in NYC today

It will be a colder day with temperatures stuck in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Roads may get a bit sloppy, too, with ponding possible in spots and even some icing far north and west of the city.

By the afternoon, expect more on‑and‑off showers. It won't pour the whole time, but the damp chill will linger. Highs will barely crack the low 40s.

If you're commuting, plan for slower travel. Nothing dramatic, just the kind of nuisance delays rainy days like to bring.

Tonight keeps the soggy streak going. A downpour or two may work through, and again, icy patches are possible well north and west.

CBS News New York

Friday's weather improves slightly. A morning shower or drizzle could linger, but the rest of the day stays mostly cloudy and chilly, with highs hovering around 40 degrees. Not exactly bright, but at least a little less wet.

Warmer temperatures on the way

CBS News New York

As for the weekend, Saturday stays mostly cloudy with late‑day showers and highs near 50 degrees. Daylight saving time kicks in Saturday night, bringing more showers along for the ride.

Sunday finally offers a bit of payoff. After an early shower, clouds part for some sunshine and milder temps in the low 60s. A nice reward after several gray days.