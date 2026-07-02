Website fined $200,000 for listing illegal parking lots near JFK Airport

A website will pay a $200,000 fine for listing illegal parking lots near John F. Kennedy International Airport on its app.

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) said Way.com profited from the listings while consumers reported junk fees, bait-and-switch pricing, damaged vehicles and stolen property.

CBS News New York reported on this company after we received complaints from drivers.

The DCWP said Way.com was ordered to not list illegal lots.

"With this action, we're really cutting of the head of the snake," DCWP Commissioner Samuel A.A. Levine said. "We're making sure that these unlicensed garages are not going to be able to thrive because they'll no longer have Way.com referring consumers in their direction."

In a statement, Way.com said: