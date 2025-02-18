Water main break at Hoboken-Jersey City border prompts boil water advisory

A water main break near the border of Hoboken and Jersey City in New Jersey on Tuesday has prompted a boil water advisory.

Video shows water gushing out and filling up a gaping hole near the intersection of 18th Street and Jersey Avenue, where the 36-inch main ruptured. Crews are on the scene to make repairs, but officials say customers may experience fluctuating water pressure.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the break or how long the repairs will take. Hoboken officials encourage residents to sign up for emergency alerts to get the latest updates.

In the meantime, the boil water advisory has been issued for Hoboken, which is required by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and schools are operating with a 90-minute delayed opening.

What to know about boil water advisory

Veolia Water posted an update on social media shortly after 8 a.m. saying water pressure is being restored, but the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The company says customers should boil their water for one minute and then allow it to cool down for the following purposes:

Drinking

Cooking or baking

Washing dishes

Making ice cubes

Taking medication

Brushing teeth

Washing food

Mixing baby formula

Mixing juices or drinks

Feeding pets

Other consumption

Customers don't need to boil their water for showering or washing laundry.

Veolia Water says low water pressure can potentially lead to harmful microbes in the system, which may cause illness, especially in infants, elderly people or those with compromised immune systems.

