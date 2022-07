PARAMUS, N.J. -- A water main break is making for a messy Monday morning in Paramus, New Jersey.

The main ruptured on Spring Valley Road, just north of Route 4.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area. Where are you watching from? See more on CBS News New York: http://cbsloc.al/cbsnnewyork Posted by CBS New York on Monday, July 25, 2022

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where there was a large hole in the roadway.

Water service was affected in the area.

There's no word on the cause.