Watch: NYPD 4th of July safety briefing

NEW YORK - New Yorkers are gearing up to celebrate the 4th of July.

The 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show will take place again over the East River.

The NYPD wants to make sure New Yorkers get to celebrate the holiday safely.

They'll be holding a briefing on safety measures Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

