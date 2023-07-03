Watch CBS News
Local News

Watch: NYPD 4th of July safety briefing

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Poor air quality has some reconsidering July 4th weekend plans
Poor air quality has some reconsidering July 4th weekend plans 02:18

NEW YORK - New Yorkers are gearing up to celebrate the 4th of July

The 47th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show will take place again over the East River. 

The NYPD wants to make sure New Yorkers get to celebrate the holiday safely. 

They'll be holding a briefing on safety measures Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live right here on CBS News New York

For more coverage of 4th of July celebrations, CLICK HERE to check out our guide

Where to find fireworks near you and more

First published on July 3, 2023 / 11:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.