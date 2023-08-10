Watch Live: New York reps speak after touring Roosevelt Hotel asylum seeker shelter

NEW YORK -- Members of New York's congressional delegation are touring the Roosevelt Hotel asylum seeker center in Manhattan on Thursday.

Rep. Nydia Velázquez, Rep. Adriano Espaillat and other elected officials are expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. after touring the facility. Watch their remarks live on CBS News New York in the player above, or click here.

Recently, dozens of asylum seekers had to sleep outside the hotel because the shelter was full. Last week, some were temporarily allowed inside while others were sent to a church in Long Island City.

Advocates for the asylum seekers had threatened legal action if the city did not find shelter for them.

Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams said the price tag to care for asylum seekers ballooned to an eye-popping $12 billion.

The original estimate in May was $4.3 billion. But with nearly 100,000 asylum seekers already here and buses arriving every day, the costs tripled, Adams said.