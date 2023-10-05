Mayor Eric Adams visits Mexico City to discourage asylum seekers from coming to NYC

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams is visiting Mexico City to deliver a message to asylum seekers and discourage them from coming to New York City.

Adams says he wants to give them an honest assessment of what's happening in New York.

"I say to those who are pursuing the American Dream, it should not turn into a nightmare. And when you see children making the long trek through a jungle and then having to live in conditions of congregate shelters, of not having the real environment that they deserve, inability to work, it just makes it extremely challenging," he said.

Read More: Mayor Eric Adams heading south of the border to advise asylum seekers about current situation in New York City

The mayor's trip starts will start in Mexico City and then moves to Puebla, a town where many Mexican migrants come from. Then it's on to Quito, Ecuador and then Bogata, Colombia and the dangerous Darien gap -- the jungle many asylum seekers pass through on their way to the United States.

Adams said at each stop there will be a media blitz, asking his team to get local news outlets to publicize his message. City Immigration Commissioner Manuel Castro, who speaks Spanish, will be with him.

The mayor is paying his own way. Taxpayers will pick up the costs of his security detail.