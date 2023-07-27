Watch Live: Mayor Eric Adams updates New Yorkers on Excessive Heat Warning, as feels-like temps climb above 100
NEW YORK -- New York City and parts of New Jersey are under an excessive heat warning as forecasters expect feels-like temperatures of more than 100 degrees for the next few days.
Mayor Eric Adams will hold a briefing to update New Yorkers on the warning at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Watch streaming live on CBS News New York in the player above.
CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
